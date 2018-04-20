Montreal streetwear, luxury items top fashion awards

TORONTO — Montreal luxury house Marie Saint Pierre is the year's best womenswear designer while Montreal streetwear brand Atelier New Regime is tops in menswear at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards.

CAFA announced its winners at a gala in Toronto celebrating both leading and emerging talent.

The first-ever best outerwear title went to Canada Goose while a new $20,000 grant for a designer poised to expand internationally went to Greta Constantine.

The prize — dubbed the Suzanne Rogers designer grant for international development — was chosen by three judges including Suzanne Rogers, Erdem Moralioglu, and Wayne Clark.

Meanwhile, the eco-conscious Triarchy won two awards — the fashion impact award, which recognizes social or philanthropic impact, and the inaugural sustainability award, which comes with $10,000 and a paid trip to the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in May.

B.C.-bred supermodel Simon Nessman was named model of the year while emerging model Aleece Wilson nabbed the fresh face award.

The prize for emerging talent in fashion went to Markoo, while a prize for emerging talent in accessories went to Sofia Zakia. They each take home $10,000 and a year of mentorship with industry leaders.

Ela was named best accessory designer while ShopShops received an innovation award, presented to a company that is innovating how we experience, consume or interact with fashion through technology.

Other previously announced awards included an international style icon award for Celine Dion, the global fashion business leader award for Nadja Swarovski, and the outstanding achievement award for Aldo Bensadoun, founder of the footwear and accessories retailer The Aldo Group.

Here's a look at winners in other categories: