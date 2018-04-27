Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 2
(Pittsburgh leads series 1-0)
Vegas 7 San Jose 0
(Vegas leads series 1-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best of five)
Grand Rapids 3 Manitoba 0
(Series tied 2-2)
Charlotte 7 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3
(Charlotte wins series 3-0)
Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (3OT)
(Rockford wins series 3-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Milwaukee 97 Boston 86
(Series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 4 Minnesota 3
Seattle 5 Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 9 Baltimore 5
Boston 5 Toronto 4
Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 3
National League
Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 1 Detroit 0
Arizona 8 Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (13 innings)
Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 0
Interleague
Pittsburgh 1 Detroit 0
---
By The Canadian Press
