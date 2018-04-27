Good to the last stitch

In recent years, the same small group has occasionally still taken blanket-knotting projects between more demanding hand-stitched quilts. Gladys remembers what a difference it made when the late Hilda Huehn, a charter member of the group, shared a method for undoable knots. It was a game-changer for her.

“When my son Gerry was young, he would always wake the earliest, so he would find ways to amuse himself quietly until his brothers got up … One day I found a pile of little yarn pieces on the bedroom floor and wondered where they came from. I discovered that Gerry had picked the knots out of his blanket!”

One of Gladys’ favourite memories, however, is a remarkable “trick” played on group member Ruth Huehn. A few years ago, husband Bert wanted to give her a special Christmas gift and felt only the Mount Zion quilters were good enough to do it. When the fabric in Ruth’s favourite colours of pink and cream appeared on the frame ready to stitch, Gladys and the others made up a slightly devious story that the piece was for a “friend” of the group. Ruth stitched away for months none the wiser, until Christmas morning when she opened Burt’s magnificent gift.

They have donated many quilts, wall hangings and other fabric art to places such as Waterloo Lutheran Seminary and Trinity Village. Most of these projects leave the quilting room with carefully appliquéd labels on the back, recording the date and names of each person who worked on them.

As well as producing up to half-a-dozen quilts a year at the height of their membership, the quilting women have also assembled numerous “layettes” (parcels containing newborn essentials) to be sent all over the world by Canadian Lutheran World Relief.

The women are occasionally asked if men are ever allowed to try their hand with a quilting needle and there’s always a good-humoured response. Rev. Mark Harris, former Mount Zion pastor and now dean of Waterloo Lutheran Seminary, started a personal tradition of making a few stitches in each quilt during his tenure there and the women agree he did well.

“But I once caught him using a double thread (a quilting no-no),” Gladys said. “It was near the edge where you couldn’t really see, so after we told him how to do it properly, we left the stitches in.”

Each week, the long sides of the quilting frame roll in a few more inches as “Broken Star” nears completion. With the last stitch, Mount Zion’s dedicated quilting women will quietly mark the end of an era.