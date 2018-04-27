Good to the last stitch

Every Wednesday morning a handful of women assemble at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in an upstairs classroom where brightly coloured fabric is stretched tight as a trampoline over a sturdy wooden frame.
Spools of thread, scissors, pins, magnifying glasses and other notions are scattered over its taut surface, where they’ll sit for hours patiently piercing several layers of cloth with thousands of tiny stitches. They’ll do it again the following week, gradually rolling their completed work under the frame until another unique quilt is finished.
But for Gladys Roeder, Violet Rank, Ruth Huehn, Doris McCourt and Kathleen Windsor, their current project is a somewhat bittersweet experience. When the last stitch is done later this month on a vibrant design called “Broken Star,” the quilt frame will remain empty.
They are the last active members of a group that started the same year as Mount Zion congregation, first meeting in 1956 in Rev. Delton Glebe’s parsonage basement, then in the original 1960 church that now houses a multi-use auditorium often rented by community groups. When Mount Zion built a new sanctuary and teaching wing in 1985, they moved again.
Although the women acknowledge that their combined age (several centuries’ worth of life and skills experience) was a factor in deciding to retire the group after 62 years, surprisingly, it wasn’t the main reason.
“We’re so few now and we’ve run out of quilt tops,” explained Gladys Roeder, 92, who has comanaged the group with longtime friend Ruth Huehn since the mid-1990s. “They just aren’t used so much in homes anymore … styles have changed and people are too busy today to do it.”
Art-quilts, for which Waterloo Region is internationally famous, are a different thing altogether. These complex and visually stunning display pieces can sell for thousands, and are often destined to hang on a wall, rather than keep an everyday bed warm. But frugal and functional quilts made of carefully pieced leftovers, and designed to be washed over and over again, are slowly disappearing.
It was those kind that Gladys grew up with on her family’s farm near Crosshill in the 1930s. “My mother put a quilt frame up every winter ... a lot of rural women did” and taught her as a child how to piece fabric leftovers and worn-out clothing into cosy coverlets and handstitch graceful designs over the surface.
Colleague Doris McCourt learned to quilt by making a doll’s bed coverlet as a young girl, while Ruth Huehn learned later in life, starting on a single square with an embroidery hoop. “I never really took to that,” she says. “Doing it on a big frame is a lot easier.”
In past decades, Mount Zion’s quilting group often had enough members to fit around two frames, one with women quilting and another filled by those who preferred knotting — a faster traditional method of keeping blanket layers together. Gladys and her colleagues also recall quilting and knotting groups meeting in the evenings as well.
In recent years, the same small group has occasionally still taken blanket-knotting projects between more demanding hand-stitched quilts. Gladys remembers what a difference it made when the late Hilda Huehn, a charter member of the group, shared a method for undoable knots. It was a game-changer for her.
“When my son Gerry was young, he would always wake the earliest, so he would find ways to amuse himself quietly until his brothers got up … One day I found a pile of little yarn pieces on the bedroom floor and wondered where they came from. I discovered that Gerry had picked the knots out of his blanket!”
One of Gladys’ favourite memories, however, is a remarkable “trick” played on group member Ruth Huehn. A few years ago, husband Bert wanted to give her a special Christmas gift and felt only the Mount Zion quilters were good enough to do it. When the fabric in Ruth’s favourite colours of pink and cream appeared on the frame ready to stitch, Gladys and the others made up a slightly devious story that the piece was for a “friend” of the group. Ruth stitched away for months none the wiser, until Christmas morning when she opened Burt’s magnificent gift.
They have donated many quilts, wall hangings and other fabric art to places such as Waterloo Lutheran Seminary and Trinity Village. Most of these projects leave the quilting room with carefully appliquéd labels on the back, recording the date and names of each person who worked on them.
As well as producing up to half-a-dozen quilts a year at the height of their membership, the quilting women have also assembled numerous “layettes” (parcels containing newborn essentials) to be sent all over the world by Canadian Lutheran World Relief.
The women are occasionally asked if men are ever allowed to try their hand with a quilting needle and there’s always a good-humoured response. Rev. Mark Harris, former Mount Zion pastor and now dean of Waterloo Lutheran Seminary, started a personal tradition of making a few stitches in each quilt during his tenure there and the women agree he did well.
“But I once caught him using a double thread (a quilting no-no),” Gladys said. “It was near the edge where you couldn’t really see, so after we told him how to do it properly, we left the stitches in.”
Each week, the long sides of the quilting frame roll in a few more inches as “Broken Star” nears completion. With the last stitch, Mount Zion’s dedicated quilting women will quietly mark the end of an era.
