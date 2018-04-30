Powerful local documentary tells story of local Rohingya youth and their struggles

Telling the story of the Rohingya people's flight from ethnic cleansing in Myanmar is the focus of a new documentary featuring 14 local youth depicting their families' escape.

And they hope I Am Rohingya: A Genocide in Four Acts, which premières in May, puts the tragedy in the spotlight again a year after more than 700,000 Rohingya refugees fled the former Burma last summer as government security forces engaged in systematic human rights violation as reported by the United Nations, including reports of mass killings, rape, torture. That scorched earth policy on the part of the Myanmar government against the Muslim minority saw a mass exodus of refugees to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The flight of humanity has been heartbreaking for the local Rohingya community, one of the largest in Canada, and kids from eight to 22 have been trying to raise awareness of the systematic genocide of their people since they gathered back in 2013 to stage a crowd funded play at the University of Waterloo's Humanities Theatre to share that troubled history.

The play was eventually performed in 2016 to sold out audiences, and Yusuf Zine, who directed the original production, also joined with Innerspeak media to film the kids over three years and their struggles in bringing the story to the stage and the public. They had a very personal story to share as most of them were born or raised in the refugee camps in Bangladesh where life was cheap and the only hope came in the distant shores of a country like Canada.

Zine, with funding from, said the crisis of the Rohingya people is ongoing and it was time to highlight again these youths and their families' harrowing tales of escape and survival.

"A few months ago when the violence intensified again we were kind of kicking ourselves because the film wasn't finished," said Zine. "But the news cycle had kind of died out until Bob Rae's (Canada's special envoy to Myanmar) came out and drummed up some more support again, so it's perfect timing."

Rae said Canada should be taking a strong leadership role in the crisis, providing dedicated funding for the refugees over the next four years of $150 million while welcoming more refugees claimants to Canada. He also Canada must keep the pressure on the Myanmar government to take responsibility for its actions and end the extrajudicial killings and expulsions of the Rohingya people.

"It's being addressed by the G7 right now so it's current again," said Zine. "We're trying to tell the story of what's going on there and it's been a hidden genocide for decades."

Zine, who came from a theatre background, thought it would both be therapeutic and focus the kids energies in the first place to capture those stories and share them with a bigger audience. While they put the production together, they also filmed behind the scenes and documented the lives of the players in the production and there real world problems in addition to the great existential crisis to their people.

"People just think this is an issue that happened recently, and we try to highlight that in the film as you see a bit of a historical timeline of all the events that lead up to today," said Zine.