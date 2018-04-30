Pet of the Week: Smokey

Smokey is a delightful little feline. Her favourite hobby is to curl up underneath all of her blankets, but only if she's not busy indulging in her special food.

Oftentimes you won't see her in passing, but if you just call out her name she's sure to scamper out real quick to make sure she hasn't missed an opportunity for your attention.

Smokey would really love a home that likes to cuddle just as much as she does, and can accommodate her specially tailored diet. Come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today and be sure to ask to see Smokey so you don't miss her!