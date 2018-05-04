Uptown Jazz Festival reinvents itself for 26th year

For the 26th year of the Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival, two things are clear — organizers want more youth and more interaction.

With a few tweaks to programming, along with a new visual look, the committee for the annual event is hoping that will be the case this July when performers hit the stage.

“We definitely wanted to pay homage to the past, but get modern as well,” said Derek Hines, marketing director for the event. The new logo features the same yellow and blue pantones of the sponsor, Sunlife Financial.

To attract more youth to this year’s event, the committee will be pushing social media.

“While there are a lot of people who read about this in the newspaper and that’s great, we need to reach out to those who are getting their information straight from their phones, whether it’s Facebook or Instagram,” said Hines.

Also, for the first time in 11 years, the festival has a dedicated artistic director. Lukas Bouda, a former Wilfrid Laurier University student, has taken over and has put care and effort into picking crowd-pleasing performances for all ages.

Bouda is also focusing on creating an interactive atmosphere with performers, including question and answer periods or just time for performers to share stories with the crowd.

In an effort to round out the performances, the stage at the Uptown Square, traditionally used for local or lesser-known acts, will be a mix of both established performers and those up and coming. The main stage will still be behind city hall off of Regina Street.

“It may be a Q-and-A with instruments or it could be maybe anecdotes about their experience with improvisation,” said Bouda.

To raise funds, as well as the profile of the event, a public gala will be held on Thursday, July 19 to kickoff the event.