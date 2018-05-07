Pet of the Week: Lucy

Little Lucy is a two-year-old German Shepherd mix who is looking for her forever home. She is a very sweet, but shy girl, so she does need a home with kids 16 and older to work on her socialization.

If you're interested in meeting this beautiful girl, please call the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today at 519-745-5615 ext. 240.

To meet her or other pets available for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener.