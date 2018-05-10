Parents grapple with drawing the line on 'sharenting'

"I think it really comes down to identification. Anything that makes the kids easily identifiable or identifiable with a little bit of work is where I try to draw the line. So no full names, no locations and anything with my own account I don't list where I work, no last names, no schools," Letwiniuk said.

"I try to make it hard for the average layperson to find information that could be used for harassing or bullying or things like that."

But he notes the couple has discovered they can't always be in control of how images of their sons are shared online. Both his kids play hockey and there are other parents who take countless photos at the rink and eagerly share them afterwards.

"Every kid as they grow up and get older they're going to be able to find a lot of stuff about themselves as children, whether the parents do (the posting) or not," Letwiniuk said.

"But from a parenting perspective, we don't want to contribute to that. I want to do what I can to put that choice in the hands of my kids whenever possible. I don't want to exaggerate the problem."

Many parents who do actively share details of their kids' lives online are now seeking consent before posting any photos or stories, Brisson-Boivin noted.

"We know a lot of parents consider kids as early as four and five old enough to give consent," she said.

"The major research on sharenting coming out of the U.S. and the U.K. (suggests) a loud minority of parents are advocating for (other) parents to have conversations about consent with their kids, to ask their child, 'Mommy took a picture of you, this is what the picture looks like. Mommy would like to share this with your aunts and uncles on this platform, can I do that?'"

Sasha Emmons, editor-in-chief of Today's Parent, says the issue of consent has resonated with many of the magazine's readers and she herself has taken to asking permission before posting online about her 13-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son.

"I think when we first started posting on Facebook we were kind of heady with that connection, with the instant feedback you would get, and maybe hadn't thought through all of the consequences. But now I would say I'm much more cautious," Emmons said.

"As (my daughter) has gotten older and older she wants to be in control of what's posted about her on social media, so I do so much less now."

By Michael Oliveira, The Canadian Press