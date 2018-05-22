Fleetwood Cruize-In just keeps getting better

If you only go to one classic car show each year, put the Fleetwood Country Cruize-In, June 2-3, at the top of your list.
Held just outside London, ON, it is easily the largest and most well attended outdoor car show of its kind in this country, and it just keeps getting bigger year after year.
Last year alone it attracted 9,500 people, with 4,500 cars on display during Saturday alone.
And over the two days, volunteers helped park more than 7,000 cars on adjacent farmland with shuttle buses bring visitors to the show.
It is held on the 250-acre estate of Steve Plunkett, who knows a thing or two about classic/collector car shows, possessing a fabulous collection himself of more than 50 Cadillacs.
As the owner of Pebble Beach Concours quality cars such as V12 and V16 Cadillacs, he had the idea to let anyone who loves his/her collector car to park it on his lawn for an entry fee of $10, with all proceeds going to 33 London-area charities.
Last year alone, the event raised $120,000 and, over the years, the total exceeds $1,532,000.
The first event was in 2002, when Plunkett invited 60 other car lovers over for a small car show at his place.
What makes Fleetwood so different is it’s not just another car show.
“There’s so much going on; that’s what makes it so unique,” Plunkett said. “There’s no event in North America like this.”
And it’s not just thousands of cars spread out on the manicured lawns.
Admission is $10 per person, per day rain or shine, 7 a.m. to about 5 p.m.
If you have an older car you’re proud of, pay $10 and park it on the estate. Or if you want to be an admirer, you can drive to one of the several secure parking lots and, again - $10 and you’re in.
With customs, hot rods, classics and specialty vehicles, you never know what you’re going to see.
I’ve seen guys driving up in K-Car convertibles and two years ago there was not one but two AMC Pacers.
This year pride of place goes to marking the 50th anniversary of the C3 Chevrolet Corvette.
Celebrity guests this year include custom car legend Gene Winfield with some of his creations. From TV’s Welderup Garage, Steve Darnell and Barber Dave with their Vegas rat rods will be on the grounds to talk to visitors.
Also must-sees are the Team Farmall dancing tractors and Fleetwood Hall where Plunkett displays his fabulous collection of V12 and V16 Cadillacs.
There are no shortage of food and refreshments — all served up by members of local service clubs and charitable organizations.
Plunkett says people come from as far way at Ohio, Michigan, Quebec and even Newfoundland and says the reason they keep coming back is the relaxed atmosphere and warmth of the people, who welcome questions about their cars and trucks.
There's so much to see, I could write pages about it, but the best bet is to go to fleetwoodcountrycruizein.com or just Google Steve Plunkett and all will be revealed.
I sure hope I see you there.
