Getting by with the help of her friends

Angie Abdey gets by with the help of her friends these days as ALS is slowly stealing away the use of her hands and requires others to do the things she always took for granted — like eating or driving.

Abdey was first diagnosed in 2015 after people, including her partner, noticed changes in her movement and ability to do things. She was a top-notch quality inspection expert working with companies like Toyota, but she couldn't do some of the work that was second nature to her and eventually had to give up some of her manual duties and focus her energies in other directions.

"I was having issues at work an was having trouble holding gauges and parts and I just thought I was being Angie — a klutz," said the 46-year-old mother of one. "Being an awesome supervisor I trained everybody else on how to do my job, and a friend of mine told me he was going to kick my butt if I didn't go to a doctor and get things checked out.

"I thought it was just a pinched nerve, which was my cover story for a really long time. ALS was that thing that guy in the wheelchair — Stephen Hawking — had, not me."

The worst is that Abdey was always the caregiver, the caretaker and the person who helped the people around her. She was always there for someone in need, and now finds the shoe is on the other foot. She was still driving until last fall, and was available to help friends, families or fellow ALS suffers at a moment's notice.

"The toughest thing is asking for help when I was the person who was always helping," said Abdey.

She's lost the use of her left arm and hand, and is having trouble with her left ankle. She thought she figured out the progression of the disease, which has no none cure, and that her right shoulder would be next, but instead the paralysis has started in her right hand.

"The pinching grip on my right hand is starting to go," said Abdey. "But fortunately, like a lot of the people, I haven't developed a lot of the respiratory issues."

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is also know as Lou Gehrig's disease, and affects the motor neurons in the body gradually causing paralysis and eventually death. It can hit at any age, and while there is a genetic component and research that hereditary may have a role to play, there are more questions than answers. It can strike anyone and it can strike randomly.

Abdey has a remarkable sense of humour about her condition and has managed to keep it through her struggles as she matter-of-factly discusses what the disease is doing to her.