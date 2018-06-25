Sharing the joy of music through Spread the Korban, in Waterloo

In a tiny basement classroom at Waterloo Church of Christ, on Glenelm Crescent, Ynes Rodriguez Cortez turns up the volume on her cellphone to play Leroy Anderson’s The Typewriter for a fascinated cluster of four- and five-year-olds.

They may never get to actually use such an antique word-processer, but they eagerly follow her rhythmic motions, gleefully imitating each swoosh and ding of the carriage return.

Under Cortez’ encouraging but disciplined instruction, they’re also discovering the joy of percussion instruments, the recorder, singing and note-reading. Instead of telling them to go home and practise, she says, “Go and bother your mom with your song.” Needless to say, the parents are happy to oblige.

Next door, a group of older beginners on cello and violin are learning to find the notes of the tune Lightly Row. Teacher César Carreño Ascanio draws from nearly two decades of performing experience, patiently reviewing one finger placement after another. He shows them what to do next (now add the bow!) and then moves to the next room to play the viola part with two more-advanced students, in a polished and expressive rendition of Schumann’s Traumerei.

Other rooms emit the sounds of low-brass scale exercises, tuneful singing and laughter — an encounter that happens for 90 minutes every weekday afternoon from October to June, thanks to donated instruments, space and talent.

Cortez, 41, founded Spread the Korban in 2017. The free after-school program is based on El Sistema, founded during the 1970s in her native Venezuela; since then it has revolutionized community music-making around the world. From a mere handful last fall, Share the Korban now draws nearly 20 students from two years to 17.

Cortez chose the ancient Hebrew word "korban" because it means a free-will offering that increases in value the more it is shared — perfectly describing how her volunteer teachers and students interact.

“Music fills your soul even when you’re alone,” she explained. “It’s something you can always give.”

She encountered music through El Sistema while still in high school. The free learning opportunities it offered were life-changing, because her own family could not afford private lessons.

With training in piano, clarinet, recorder and voice, she went on to Venezuela’s Universidad Nacional Experimental de Guayana (UNEG), in Guayana City, graduating with diplomas in community music and dance movement. Her musical career in Venezuela included singing opera, playing clarinet in orchestras, and choral conducting, which even included leading deaf musicians in American Sign Language.