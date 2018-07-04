Kitchener spots to stay cool in the pool

1. Kiwanis Park and Pool, 1000 Kiwanis Park Dr.
Kiwanis Park has a lake-like swimming pool that provides a space for people to enjoy a beach-like setting without leaving the city. There's a new spray pad connected to the pool area, which was rebuilt in 2017. The park also features a playground, dog park, canoe launch, picnic areas with a shelter, as well as a snack bar.
Hours of operation: July, every day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. August, every day, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. September, Monday to Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: Adults $6 each; children and seniors $3.85 each; family passes are available after 5 p.m. for $13.
2. Bingemans Big Splash, 425 Bingemans Centre Dr.
Bingemans Big Splash water park is now bigger and splashier with the addition of five new waterslides. The park also features a heated wave pool and Spray 'N' Play, a water park for kids, and is connected to various attractions at Bingemans' multi-purpose facility, including an indoor playland, camping and mini-golf.
Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: $29.95 for those 48 inches tall or taller; $16.95 for those under 48 inches; $16.95 for seniors; $14.95 per person after 4 p.m.
3. Harry Class Pool, 45 Woodside Ave.
Since 1931, Harry Class Pool has been the place to be for Kitchener residents on a hot summer day. This large outdoor pool features a two-storey waterslide and one-metre diving board. On-site change facilities are available for pool visitors. Programming includes daily public, family and lane swims.
Hours of operation: Family swim, Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Lane swim, Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m. Public swim, Monday to Sunday, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Adults $6 each; children and seniors $3.85 each; family passes are available for $13.
4. Wilson Pool, 78 Wilson Ave.
Wilson pool is ideal for young families as it is equipped with a large shallow end, and provides public swims. The pool is located right beside a large park and playground and is a great spot to book a birthday party.
Hours of operation: (public swim) Monday to Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Adults $6 each; children and seniors $3.85 each; family passes are available for $13.
5. Idlewood Pool, 5 Thaler Ave.
Idlewood Community Pool is Kitchener's best kept secret. This outdoor community pool, nestled in quiet green space, is ready for you to explore. The pool features a lane area as well as a small slide and expansive shallow area ideal for young families. It is within walking distance of many Kitchener neighbourhoods, but also provides bike racks and parking.
Hours of operation: Public swim, Monday to Saturday, 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Family swim, Monday to Friday, 1 to 2 p.m. (shallow water only) Saturday, 12:30 to 2 p.m. (shallow water only)
Admission: Adults $6 each; children and seniors $3.85 each; family passes are available for $13.
*New this summer to Idlewood Pool, from July 2 to Aug. 24: Free drop-in sports for children ages nine to 12, Monday to Friday, 4 to 5 p.m. A free swim follows at 5 p.m. for participants.
