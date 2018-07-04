Kitchener spots to stay cool in the pool

Hours of operation: Family swim, Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Lane swim, Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 1:30 p.m. Public swim, Monday to Sunday, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Adults $6 each; children and seniors $3.85 each; family passes are available for $13.

4. Wilson Pool, 78 Wilson Ave.

Wilson pool is ideal for young families as it is equipped with a large shallow end, and provides public swims. The pool is located right beside a large park and playground and is a great spot to book a birthday party.

Hours of operation: (public swim) Monday to Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Adults $6 each; children and seniors $3.85 each; family passes are available for $13.

5. Idlewood Pool, 5 Thaler Ave.

Idlewood Community Pool is Kitchener's best kept secret. This outdoor community pool, nestled in quiet green space, is ready for you to explore. The pool features a lane area as well as a small slide and expansive shallow area ideal for young families. It is within walking distance of many Kitchener neighbourhoods, but also provides bike racks and parking.

Hours of operation: Public swim, Monday to Saturday, 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Family swim, Monday to Friday, 1 to 2 p.m. (shallow water only) Saturday, 12:30 to 2 p.m. (shallow water only)

Admission: Adults $6 each; children and seniors $3.85 each; family passes are available for $13.

*New this summer to Idlewood Pool, from July 2 to Aug. 24: Free drop-in sports for children ages nine to 12, Monday to Friday, 4 to 5 p.m. A free swim follows at 5 p.m. for participants.