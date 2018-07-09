GT-R still the upstart among super cars

The power being put down to the road is managed by an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system. This rear-biased system manages to push 100 per cent of the torque to the rear wheels but can, when needed, push up to 50 per cent of the torque to the front wheels.

I last drove the GT-R nearly two years ago and the wet weather didn’t really suit testing of a car with this level of performance.

Although I was to spend less time in it this time around, the weather was far more contucive to performance driving with hot temperatures and, more importantly, dry driving surfaces throughout my time behind the wheel.

My tester this time around was the GT-R Premium edition that came with the optional White Pearl Metallic colour scheme ($1,000).

The light colour seemed to soften the lines of the GT-R making it a little less noticeable than the other bright colours that are available but in no way did it soften its aggressive and athletic stance.

The black 20-inch aluminum wheels stand out more against the light body adding to the muscular appearance, especially with the visible bronze Nissan/Brembo disc brakes.

Sitting in the drivers seat certainly gives the impression that you are in the cockpit of a fighter jet. Everything is close to hand - it has to be, dials are bright and easily read. - Jock McCleary

The interior was finished with the upgraded hand-stitched, semi-aniline Red Amber leather seating and interior trim ($5,300). This bright interior certainly makes the cockpit feel far less cramped adding an almost airy feeling to the interior.

The front sport seating is very supporting without being uncomfortable, even on a long drive. The rear seating it well appointed in the same Red Amber leather but in reality is pretty impractical with no leg room what so ever.

The eight-inch infotainment screen takes centre stage on the dash and controls most of the entertainment and navigation system.

And there is an added bonus of having five custom views that can display anything from turbo boost, oil pressure and temperature all the way through to chassis dynamics, cornering G-forces and brake pedal use. There is also a factory, pre-set stopwatch that can be controlled directly on the steering wheel

Starting the engine still resonates a raw, mechanical grunt and gurgle through the titanium exhaust system and lets everyone in the vicinity know you are there.

Nissan have added an exhaust sound control, managed by a switch in the cabin, to lessen the exhaust note when in a crowded or urban setting, but why? Will anyone that buys a GT-R really use it?

Considering the available power, the GT-R is remarkably easy to handle.

All round visibility is way better than you would expect of a vehicle in this class and, when in comfort mode, is not as bone jarring as you would expect thanks to the Damptronic shock absorber system.

The GT-R handles suburban and city streets in its stride, being both comfortable and manageable in tight situations.

There are three switches mounted on the dash called “R” switches.

These change the attitude of the GT-R completely; with the flick of a switch the GTR becomes angry.

The switches change the dynamics of the car completely, it sets up the transmission for faster gear changes, tightens up the suspension and shocks with the VDC being set up for high performance handling.

The exhaust note becomes a sinister growl and the GT-R becomes a monster.

The sheer power that this car puts down is mind-blowing; it throws you into your seat when you accelerate up to speed. The gear changes are smooth and quick with steering being precise and very controlled.

Getting up to highway speeds happens in the blink of the eye. The mid range acceleration is blistering, a slight touch of the accelerator projects the car to near car impounding speeds in what seems like milliseconds.

Cornering at speed is handled with ease especially with the massive 255/40R20 front and 285/35R20 rear tires that keep the car on track and around corners as if on rails.

The trunk has an available 249 litres capacity, not bad for a performance car. - Jock McCleary/Metroland

Bringing this beast to a stand still is just as aggressive as its acceleration, the Nissan/Brembo disc brakes are controlled by an electronic brake assist system that keeps the GT-R flat and balanced during heavy braking.

There is nothing in the marketplace in the same price range that comes anywhere close to the GT-R’s performance levels.

The GT-R has become a civilized every day commuter, but when in “R” mode it has the power, aggression and handling to blow away supercars of nearly twice the price.