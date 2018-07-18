Kitchener's Michael Latta signs with KHL's Kun Lun Red Star in China

After seven years playing pro hockey in North America, Michael Latta decided it was time for a change.

The Kitchener native found it in the form of an opportunity in Southeast Asia, with the deal being made official on July 18.

Latta signed a one-year deal with Beijing's Kunlun Red Star — a team entering its third year in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) — essentially signifying the end of his hockey career in North America.

“I’d say my career in North America is probably at an end,” said the former Washington Capital. “You never know, you have one good year over there, teams could call, but it’s rare.

“I played seven pro years in North America, so I’m ready for a change.”

Latta, a centre, said he was offered a contract on July 8, and just four days later, was off to join his new squad in Riga, Latvia for mini camp.

The 27-year-old has been bouncing around the American Hockey League (AHL) with stops in California, Illinois, Arizona, and New York in the last two years.

“I’m not going to miss the AHL at all. I was kind of bored by the end of it, playing three years in Washington [for the NHL’s Capitals] and with being sent down, I didn’t get a chance to get back to the NHL,” said Latta.

“So I figured I’d play a couple years [in the AHL], and try get back to the NHL, and I didn’t the last couple years,” he said. “Going overseas was always the plan, so this kind of opportunity came up, in the second-best league in the world, and I thought it was a no-brainer for me.”

Last week was hectic for the former Guelph Storm forward, as he was also busy running the K-W Hockey Alumni camp at RIM Park too.