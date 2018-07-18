Kitchener's Michael Latta signs with KHL's Kun Lun Red Star in China

After seven years playing pro hockey in North America, Michael Latta decided it was time for a change.
The Kitchener native found it in the form of an opportunity in Southeast Asia, with the deal being made official on July 18.
Latta signed a one-year deal with Beijing's Kunlun Red Star — a team entering its third year in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) — essentially signifying the end of his hockey career in North America.
“I’d say my career in North America is probably at an end,” said the former Washington Capital. “You never know, you have one good year over there, teams could call, but it’s rare.
“I played seven pro years in North America, so I’m ready for a change.”
Latta, a centre, said he was offered a contract on July 8, and just four days later, was off to join his new squad in Riga, Latvia for mini camp.
The 27-year-old has been bouncing around the American Hockey League (AHL) with stops in California, Illinois, Arizona, and New York in the last two years.
“I’m not going to miss the AHL at all. I was kind of bored by the end of it, playing three years in Washington [for the NHL’s Capitals] and with being sent down, I didn’t get a chance to get back to the NHL,” said Latta.
“So I figured I’d play a couple years [in the AHL], and try get back to the NHL, and I didn’t the last couple years,” he said. “Going overseas was always the plan, so this kind of opportunity came up, in the second-best league in the world, and I thought it was a no-brainer for me.”
Last week was hectic for the former Guelph Storm forward, as he was also busy running the K-W Hockey Alumni camp at RIM Park too.
“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, it’s going to be awesome, I think it’s going to be a really cool place to play,” said Latta, who has never travelled to China.
“I love to travel, so I’m excited for the hockey and lifestyle change.”
Latta added there might be a “culture shock” as well, but that’ll be made easier as he has some friends on Kunlun, including Taylor Beck, who he played with on the Guelph Storm.
The centreman, who has spent the last two years in the AHL, has spent time with affiliates of the Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Capitals, Los Angeles Kings, and Arizona Coyotes.
Latta suited up in 113 NHL games for the Capitals from 2013 to 2016, posting four goals and 17 points to go along with 130 penalty minutes.
The 27-year-old spent the last two years in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, Rockford IceHogs, Tuscon Roadrunners and Binghamton Devils. He played his junior hockey for the Storm and Ottawa 67’s. The six-foot forward recorded 89 and 73 point seasons in Guelph.
Latta says some of the highlights of his stint in the NHL include playing in the 2015 Winter Classic between the Capitals and Blackhawks, as well as his first NHL game in Chicago in 2013. He was drafted in the third round by the Nashville Predators in 2009.
