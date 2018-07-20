Speed Weekend races coming to Kitchener, Cambridge

High-speed, exciting cycling is returning to the region, with two elite cycling events on the docket this weekend.

The two races, which will be the second and third major cycling races in the region this year, will be a part of what is being coined Speed Weekend.

The criterium races, put on by Waterloo Region’s Cycle Waterloo, will take place on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 in Kitchener and Cambridge, respectively, and are vastly different from the K-W Classic road race, which took place in Haweksville in early June.

The track will be approximately 1.2-kilometres in length with racers competing for certain times before the final five laps. For example, the Elite 1 and 2 men as well as Under-23 Elite men will compete for 90 minutes before the clock goes off to warn of five laps left. There is a possibility of lapping but it is very hard to do.

In last year’s Kitchener Twilight Grand Prix, the average speed in the Elite 1&2 men’s race was 43.5 km/h while the average distance travelled was 68.9 km.

Co-organizer Malcolm Steven explained that as part of criterium events, organizers often drop a Canadian flag during the race. The flag drop signifies that the top racer in that particular lap will earn a prize, providing further excitement for the crowd and possibly a little more motivation for cyclers who are out of the running for the podium.

Kitchener’s race will begin at 1 p.m. at Victoria Park with the race starting on Jubilee Drive in front of the Boathouse restaurant.

“For spectators and kids and families, it’s just incredible. It’s front row seats to watch pro cycling and bike racing,” said Steven.

Cambridge’s race, the Fieldstone Cambridge Race, will feature many of the same cyclists as the Kitchener race, and will take place in scenic alt with a couple runs over the Grand River. The races begin with a para-cycling race at 12:10 p.m. while families/kids are welcome to try out the track themselves from 11-11:45 a.m., as well.

Steven says the course is “like racing in Quebec City,” with a very historic feel to it.