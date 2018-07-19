Kitchener author releases debut crime-thriller

Something sparked for Mark Gamble on a trip to get ice cream with his son several years ago, when thumbprint identification technology was first being adapted to mobile devices.
His son wondered: “What if someone was able to get hold of your fingerprints?”
That question led Gamble to five years of writing, painting and editing, which ultimately culminated in his debut fiction novel, Willow Down, a story about how a murdered man is able to return from the dead and kill off his colleagues.
“I think it’s clever,” the author mused.
The story was picked up last year by Solstice publishing in the U.S. and so far, Gamble said 10,000 electronic copies have been sold online, primarily in the U.S.
The storyline follows lead NYPD homicide detective Mitch Perry in New York and Hawaii.
Gamble, 56, a former Hamiltonian, said he used to spend a lot of time on Long Island as the former owner of a condiment company and later spent time soul-searching in the Aloha State after he sold the business and took some time away with family.
Many of the surroundings and his own reflections helped form the settings, which also includes a lot of local names familiar to Hamilton and Waterloo Region.
Gamble's own abstract paintings are included as illustrations.
“It’s all my art and it evolved as I wrote,” he said. “I’d be writing a certain section and an image would come to me — an abstract image of the event like two horses at dusk, or a straight-faced couple, or a new Hawaiian sun.”
The book also includes original poetry, as well a song that was written by Gamble and recorded locally with members of the John McKinley Band, entitled Voice mail from Hell.
But aside from the artwork and music, Gamble calls the story a “psychological thriller” that shook its writer emotionally as he was developing the characters.
There were days when tears ran down his face for Stephen Portland, whose parents committed suicide because they felt he’d be better off with the life insurance.
“He would be laying there contemplating how life was and thinking about time spent with family, and that really brought tears to my face,” said Gamble. “What basically happens is the financial crisis destroys his family, and he takes revenge.”
Reviewers warn that the murders are gruesome.
Gamble calls the ending “satisfying but sad,” but said there are some funny parts as well, including a character who has the unique ability of being able to identify people from their backside.
“I have some fun with it,” he said. “It’s not all doom and gloom.”
Gamble invites readers to enjoy a cocktail at the Pink Camel and spend some time with the eccentric characters.
“Get set to let your mind wander and then ponder through life's odd subtleties as you trek through the financial and meat packing districts,” the synopsis sets. “Then, jet off to Oahu to recalibrate your soul's settings before returning to New York City to complete the task at hand — solving a triple homicide.”
Willow Down is available as an ebook ($2.99) or paperback ($13.99) through Amazon.ca, or via mgambleauthor.com.
