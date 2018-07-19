Kitchener author releases debut crime-thriller

The book also includes original poetry, as well a song that was written by Gamble and recorded locally with members of the John McKinley Band, entitled Voice mail from Hell.

But aside from the artwork and music, Gamble calls the story a “psychological thriller” that shook its writer emotionally as he was developing the characters.

There were days when tears ran down his face for Stephen Portland, whose parents committed suicide because they felt he’d be better off with the life insurance.

“He would be laying there contemplating how life was and thinking about time spent with family, and that really brought tears to my face,” said Gamble. “What basically happens is the financial crisis destroys his family, and he takes revenge.”

Reviewers warn that the murders are gruesome.

Gamble calls the ending “satisfying but sad,” but said there are some funny parts as well, including a character who has the unique ability of being able to identify people from their backside.

“I have some fun with it,” he said. “It’s not all doom and gloom.”

Gamble invites readers to enjoy a cocktail at the Pink Camel and spend some time with the eccentric characters.

“Get set to let your mind wander and then ponder through life's odd subtleties as you trek through the financial and meat packing districts,” the synopsis sets. “Then, jet off to Oahu to recalibrate your soul's settings before returning to New York City to complete the task at hand — solving a triple homicide.”

Willow Down is available as an ebook ($2.99) or paperback ($13.99) through Amazon.ca, or via mgambleauthor.com.