'BRAIN: The World Inside Your Head,' coming to TheMuseum in Kitchener

A new exhibit at TheMuseum in downtown Kitchener is all about grey matter.

Using innovative special effects, video games, optical illusions and interactive displays, BRAIN shows how the brain functions — and sometimes — malfunctions.

This hands‑on exhibition provides an up‑close look at the human body’s most essential and fascinating organ by exploring its development, geography and function.

A shimmering tunnel of flashing fiber-optics illuminates networks of neurons firing and communicating, as visitors delve deeper into the brain to discover its basic workings. From infancy through old age, visitors can learn the evolution of scientists’ understanding of the brain’s physiology and study the re-created skull of Phineas Gage — a man who survived after his brain was pierced by a metal rod.

“We’re psyched to announce today, on the heels of World Brain Day, the opportunity to bring such an informative, engaging and interactive exhibition to Waterloo Region,” said David Marskell, TheMuseum's CEO. “Knowledge is power — and this 3,000-square-foot grey matter exploration will be sure to expand your mind.”

The exhibition makes brain-related disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, depression and addiction, easier to understand. Guests will explore the relationship between depression and creativity, how drugs work in the brain, and the nature of pain as well as the future of brain treatments, genome mapping and molecular medicine.

The exhibit, sponsored by the Ontario Brain Institute, will run from Sept. 29 until April 28, 2019, and is made possible by Pfizer Inc. and produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health.

A series of related events, including TheMuseum’s Dialogue Series, will be announced shortly. More information on BRAIN: The World Inside Your Head can be found here.