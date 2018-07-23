Waterloo Regional Police Issue #BackpackChallenge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is challenging all emergency service members throughout Waterloo Region to support the local Family & Children's Services Foundation's Back to School Assistance Program.
Bryan Larkin, Chief of Police, was at Staples on Strasburg Road in Kitchener today to kick-off the #BackpackChallenge, encouraging all emergency service workers to buy a new backpack, lunch bag or $25 gift card to be donated to children in need.
"We want to make sure every child gets to go back to school this year feeling confident and excited to learn," said Chief Larkin. "By working together we can ensure every child in our community - our future leaders - head back to the classroom with the necessary tools needed to help them reach their full potential."
The program runs until Aug. 17. Last year, the Family & Children's Services of the Waterloo Region Foundation distributed approximately 600 backpacks to local children. Staples Canada is also supporting back-to-school programs by taking donations until Sept. 4.
"Back to school is an exciting time of year, but it can also be a stressful time for families," said Karen Spencer, executive director of Family & Children's Services of the Waterloo Region Foundation. "Our back to school assistance program provides a positive start to the school year by offering the children and youth we serve the tools they need to be ready to learn."
Community members are also encouraged to take part in the challenge and can drop off donations at police headquarters, located at 200 Maple Grove Rd. in Cambridge, or at any police division:
· North Division, 45 Columbia St. E., Waterloo
· Central Division, 134 Frederick St., Kitchener
· South Division, 176 Hespeler Rd., Cambridge
· Rural Division, 13 Industrial Dr., Elmira
· The Family Centre, 65 Hanson Ave., Kitchener
· Family & Children's Services, 168 Hespeler Rd., Cambridge
· Staples, 245 Strasburg Rd., Kitchener
Online cash donations can also be made at the Family & Children's Services Foundations page at canadahelps.org/en/dn/6879.
