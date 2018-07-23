Waterloo Regional Police Issue #BackpackChallenge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is challenging all emergency service members throughout Waterloo Region to support the local Family & Children's Services Foundation's Back to School Assistance Program.

Bryan Larkin, Chief of Police, was at Staples on Strasburg Road in Kitchener today to kick-off the #BackpackChallenge, encouraging all emergency service workers to buy a new backpack, lunch bag or $25 gift card to be donated to children in need.

"We want to make sure every child gets to go back to school this year feeling confident and excited to learn," said Chief Larkin. "By working together we can ensure every child in our community - our future leaders - head back to the classroom with the necessary tools needed to help them reach their full potential."

The program runs until Aug. 17. Last year, the Family & Children's Services of the Waterloo Region Foundation distributed approximately 600 backpacks to local children. Staples Canada is also supporting back-to-school programs by taking donations until Sept. 4.