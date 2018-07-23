Kitchener ready to Rock and Rumble this Saturday

It’s all about the rock, the rumble and the food in downtown Kitchener this Saturday.

In its seventh year, Rock and Rumble has quickly become one of the summer’s must attend events.

“We want to continue to build on the success of this event each year,” says Jeff Young, manager of special events. “The free concert, custom motorcycles, live boxing on King Street, the Epic Food Truck Fair and licensed area all create a vibrant atmosphere in our downtown. Last year’s Rock & Rumble had great musical performances and this year we feel like we’ve stepped it up again with Honeymoon Suite and The Northern Pikes.”

A walk along King Street will give attendees a chance to view beautiful custom and vintage motorcycles from across North America. As always, there will be many tasty choices for food as you can pop into one of the great downtown pubs or restaurants or visit the Epic Food Truck Fare in support of the Independent Living Centre of Waterloo Region.

The popular boxing tournament will return with a ring set up in Carl Zehr Square as provincial and national level boxers from across Ontario will compete in Olympic style boxing to try and capture the 2018 Rock and Rumble title. Kitchener’s own eleven-time national boxing champion, Mandy Bujold, is organizing the boxing event and says, “It’s a great chance to promote boxing in the region and fans can have some fun downtown cheering on the future of Canadian boxing.”

After a champ is crowned in the ring, the rock begins. This year’s free show will be headlined by 80s Canadian rock icons, Honeymoon Suite (New Girl Now, Burning in Love, Feel It Again, Wave Babies) and features an opening performance from The Northern Pikes (She Ain’t Pretty, Teenland, Girl With A Problem).

All ages are welcome. The events are free, while food and drinks are for purchase on-site. Plan your route in advance — find up-to-date route maps and parking options at www.kitchener.ca. Follow the City of Kitchener on Twitter and Instagram and search #KitchenerEvents for updates.

Rock & Rumble schedule for Saturday, July 28. *subject to change

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. — Epic Food Truck Fare & Motorcycle Rally

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Leah Marlene