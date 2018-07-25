Kitchener to showcase community placemaking this weekend

Placemaking Challenge Days will take place across the City of Kitchener this weekend, July 27 to 29.

This weekend will mark the completion date of several of the Placemaking Challenge projects that received grants from the city. The three-day celebration will also feature previews of projects in progress and include exciting activities for residents to enjoy.

“The Placemaking Challenge Grant is a great example of how the City of Kitchener and its Love My Hood Strategy are committed to supporting resident-led initiatives,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “I’d like to thank the many volunteers who are working to achieve their vision for a more connected Kitchener by transforming ordinary spaces in their neighbourhoods into gathering spaces during the Placemaking Challenge Days.”

The city is proud to support each resident applicant’s vision for stronger, more connected communities, like 14-year-old Lazar Paroski’s Math Wall in Morrison Park.

Geared towards children in grades one through six, the Math Wall includes learning tools intended to help teach kids math skills in a fun, outdoor setting.

“I am a grade eight student that really loves math,” wrote Paroski in his grant application. “I have witnessed my friends struggle learning math in a classroom setting. Learning in a fun place surrounded by fresh air is an innovative idea and can only be a positive addition to Morrison Park.”

Fred’s Benches in the Central Frederick neighbourhood and the Laneway Improvement Project taking place on Duke St. West are just few of the other projects that will be showcased throughout the weekend’s festivities. Both initiatives are neighbourhood beautification projects that seek to enhance the look of residential streets through creatively painted benches, murals, and garden planters.

Sunday Night in the Park Concert Series taking place in Pioneer Park will host a picnic complete with family-oriented activities and will feature live music in the evening.

Although project concepts vary, the goal of each design remains the same – to create spaces and opportunities for friends and neighbours to gather and feel a greater sense of belonging and connectedness to their neighbourhoods.

“While some of this year’s Placemaking Challenge Grant recipients work to finalize their projects, each project site will host exciting activities to help neighbours visualize what’s to come,” said Jenna van Klaveren, neighbourhood development office associate for the City of Kitchener. “We hope that attendees feel inspired by the work of residents in the community and motivated to submit their own application to have their placemaking vision realized.”