Family fun and learning in downtown Kitchener

Little makers will have fun while they enjoy an evening of learning and discovery this Tuesday evening, July 31.

Discovery Square is all about hands-on activities, with a focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and it returns to Carl Zehr Square from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Kitchener is such an exciting place and is very involved in the innovation and technology world,” says Jeff Young, manager of special events at The City of Kitchener. “This is an opportunity for our kids to get excited, to get hands on and to hopefully even get involved with that world."

Exhibitors include TheMuseum, Kitchener Public Library, University of Waterloo Science Outreach and Kitchener Fire. There will also be live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m featuring Little Ray’s Reptiles and children’s entertainer, Erick Traplin, at 7 p.m.