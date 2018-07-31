Make sure your Ontario Peaches and Cream is as fresh as can be

With Ontario corn in full season, there isn’t a better time to pick up a dozen of nature’s golden treat.
Our area is filled with farm stands and you’ll have no problem securing corn at the height of its freshness.
Here are a few tips to consider when selecting your farm-fresh corn from a roadside stand.
* Peel back some of the husk and look for bright, plump kernels
* Look for small brown holes in the husk – those are wormholes and should be avoided
* Examine the tassels – if they are dry or black, the corn is old
* The husk should be bright green and even feel damp, indicating fresh corn
* Fresh corn should be stored in the fridge but no longer than seven days
* Once you pick corn, the sugars begin converting into starches, and in a week it will taste like the corn you buy in the store, instead of farm-fresh.
With Ontario corn in full season, there isn’t a better time to pick up a dozen of nature’s golden treat.
Our area is filled with farm stands and you’ll have no problem securing corn at the height of its freshness.
Here are a few tips to consider when selecting your farm-fresh corn from a roadside stand.
* Peel back some of the husk and look for bright, plump kernels
* Look for small brown holes in the husk – those are wormholes and should be avoided
* Examine the tassels – if they are dry or black, the corn is old
* The husk should be bright green and even feel damp, indicating fresh corn
* Fresh corn should be stored in the fridge but no longer than seven days
* Once you pick corn, the sugars begin converting into starches, and in a week it will taste like the corn you buy in the store, instead of farm-fresh.
With Ontario corn in full season, there isn’t a better time to pick up a dozen of nature’s golden treat.
Our area is filled with farm stands and you’ll have no problem securing corn at the height of its freshness.
Here are a few tips to consider when selecting your farm-fresh corn from a roadside stand.
* Peel back some of the husk and look for bright, plump kernels
* Look for small brown holes in the husk – those are wormholes and should be avoided
* Examine the tassels – if they are dry or black, the corn is old
* The husk should be bright green and even feel damp, indicating fresh corn
* Fresh corn should be stored in the fridge but no longer than seven days
* Once you pick corn, the sugars begin converting into starches, and in a week it will taste like the corn you buy in the store, instead of farm-fresh.