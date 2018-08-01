Have a back-to-school talk with kids about bullying: Canadian Red Cross

With August comes thoughts of returning to school for parents and students, but there’s one thing you should put at the top of your back-to-school list – a talk with your kids about bullying.
According to The Canadian Red Cross, 49.5 per cent of junior high and high school students reported being bullied online.
Here are some indicators that your child may be a victim of bullying.
* A noticeable change in eating habits
* Starts bullying siblings or younger children. (Bullied children can become the bully).
* Waits to get home to use the washroom. (School washrooms are often not adult-supervised and can be prime spots for bullying).
* Suddenly has fewer friends or doesn’t want to be with their “usual crowd”
* Hungry when they come home. (Bullies can steal a victim’s lunch money or lunch.)
* Failing grades
* Has poor self-esteem
* Talks about suicide or runs away
* Unexplained physical marks, cuts, bruises and scrapes
* Unexplained loss of electronics, toys, school supplies, clothing, lunches, or money
* Clothes, toys, books, electronic items are damaged or missing, or child reports suddenly “losing” possessions
* Doesn’t want to go to school
* Afraid of taking the school bus
* Afraid to be left alone
* Suddenly withdrawn, evasive; remarks about feeling lonely
* Changes in typical behaviour or personality
* Appears sad, moody, angry, anxious or depressed with no known cause
* Physical complaints of headaches, stomachaches, frequent visits the school nurse’s office
* Difficulty falling asleep, nightmares, cries self to sleep, bed-wetting
For more information about bullying, visit www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/violence--bullying-and-abuse-prevention/educators/bullying-and-harassment-prevention/facts-on-bullying-and-harassment
