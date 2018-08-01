The world celebrates it this week: 10 great reasons to breastfeed your baby

It’s World Breastfeeding Week. A time to celebrate that bond between mother and child.
With more Canadians understanding the benefits of breastfeeding, the Public Health Agency of Canada says more woman are choosing to do it. More families are supporting mothers to breastfeed longer too, up to two years and older.
So, whichever line you may identify with — The breast is best, #BreastfeedAnywhere, #NotSorryMums, Lunch is on me, 100 per cent environmentally friendly, it’s BPA free — Happy World Breastfeeding Week. Here are 10 great reasons to breastfeed your baby.
1. NUTRIENTS AND PROTECTION: Breast milk is the best food to help a baby grow and develop. It is custom-made by each mother for her baby and contains the perfect amount of protein, carbohydrate, fat, vitamins and minerals. Remarkably, as a baby grows, a woman's milk will also change to keep up with baby’s needs. Human milk is also easier than formula for your baby to digest. Think less fuss and less mess.
Breast milk contains valuable antibodies that help prevent disease and may reduce the risk of a baby developing allergies. After birth, a woman's first milk, Colostrum, offers vital early protection and helps to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria by coating baby’s digestive system. This early protection is even more important if a baby is born prematurely.
2. WHY BUY THE COW WHEN YOU GET THE MILK FOR FREE?: No formula. Fewer bottles. Exclusive Breastfeeding can save you money. Without question, breastfeeding can save hundreds – even thousands – of dollars.
3. LIGHT DIAPER BAGS, LADIES: Breastfeeding is convenient and portable. Since breast milk can always travel with you, heading out or shopping with a baby is simpler, with no equipment to carry or refrigeration needed.
Breast milk is always safe, fresh and exactly the right temperature. It’s ready for baby at a moment’s notice. It doesn’t have to be heated it.
4. SIZE DOESN’T MATTER: Big or small, a woman’s breasts will produce milk for her baby. Breasts prepare for baby very early in pregnancy and produce Colostrum (the first milk) from about 24 weeks of pregnancy.
As soon as a baby is born, hormones activate the breasts to make more milk for baby. Women will produce milk based on supply and demand. The more a baby breastfeeds, the more milk that is produced.
5. 100 PER CENT ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Breastfeeding is good for babies, mothers and the environment. Human milk is produced and delivered to its consumer without any pollution, unnecessary packaging or waste.
6. BREASTFED BABIES ARE SMARTER. SAY WHAT? There is strong evidence that children who were breastfed score higher on IQ tests, as well as on teacher ratings of their academic performance.
7. IT’S GOOD FOR MOM: Research suggests that breastfeeding provides a measure of protection against breast cancer, ovarian cancer and weak bones later in life.
A woman’s body uses calories to produce milk. Breastfeeding can help woman gradually lose pregnancy weight. Exclusive breastfeeding can also delay the return of menstruation for at least a little while.
8. THERE'S THAT SPECIAL BOND: The closeness and comfort of breastfeeding can strengthen a woman’s bond with her baby. It can be one of the things woman can do to build a secure and loving relationship. Dads and moms can’t spoil a baby. That baby will accept all the cuddling she or he wants.
9. IT’S NATURE’S BEST FOOD: Breast milk is the only food or drink your baby needs for the first six months of life. Beginning at six months of age, babies need a variety of foods in addition to breast milk, which continues to provide nutrition and protection. Many mothers continue to breastfeed until their babies are two years old or more, as recommended by Health Canada – any amount of breast milk is always good for babies.
10. PREPARE THE PUMPS: A woman’s baby can have all the benefits of her milk even if mom plans to go back to work or school. Woman can express milk by hand or with a breast pump and leave it with your caregiver to feed the baby. Breast milk can also be frozen for future use.
— The Public Health Agency of Canada
THERE ARE PLACES TO GO TO FOR HELP
With support and guidance, most women can successfully breastfeed their babies. If anyone looking for reassurance or help, free breastfeeding support is also available from:
• Your midwife or doctor
• Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000: Registered nurses are available to provide expert breastfeeding support and advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This service is free.
• Information about WDGPH breastfeeding clinics in Orangeville, Shelburne, Guelph, Fergus, Mount Forest and Palmerston can be found at wdgpublichealth.ca.
• La Leche League - LLLC.ca
• Eat Right Ontario - Registered Dietician. Call 1-877-510-510-2. Visit unlockfood.ca.
• Motherisk - Information about breastfeeding and medications, drugs, and alcohol. Visit motherisk.org, call 416-813-6780 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Peel Public Health, Grey Bruce Public Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
