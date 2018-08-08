Camp for newcomers about more than just learning English

For Chloe Jang, it just comes naturally.

The University of Waterloo student started hosting summer camps with her dad at the age of 15 in Hong Kong and now, she’s a year into a newcomers camp in Kitchener.

“The original idea was to teach English and math to newcomers,” said Jang, who plans on attending medical school next year. “But you can imagine the reaction from the kids when we tell them they’re going to be doing math work. We try to make it as fun as possible.”

Through the camp, the pupils meet other children from similar backgrounds. Most of the children speak Arabic and were part of a mass refugee intake from Syria from 2015 on.

The free camp is called ASCEND, which stands for Association Supporting Children’s Education Nurturing and Development.

The camp, which usually has about 25 campers and counsellors, learned to play the ukulele last week. They also play the drums on materials donated by Home Hardware.

Other activities have included dressing up as humanitarian clowns at a care home and sports-theme camps.

The ukulele, which was introduced to the campers last week, was a bit of a shock, as many of them had never seen the instrument.

“I thought it was a guitar at first,” said Noura.

“At first, I was like ‘No this is too hard’ but it got easier,” said Lina Al-Shaher, who has been with the camp since its inception last July. Lina came with her sister, Noura. The family has been in Canada two-and-a-half years.