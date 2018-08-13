Rejoice if your left-handed — today is your day!

Are you left-handed? If so today is your day!
Aug. 13 marks International Lefthanders Day.
According to www.lefthandersday.com, the day is marked to “raise awareness among the right-handed majority of the different talents and needs of left-handers, particularly children.”
Organizers hope righties remember that they live in a world designed for them.
Here are a few interesting things to know about the lefties.
• Most lefties draw figures facing to the right
• Left-handers do very well at tennis, baseball, fencing and swimming
• Lefties reach puberty four to five months after righties
• Lefties see better under water
• Lefties are 10 per cent more likely to pass their driving test the first time
• Four of the five original designers of the Macintosh computer were left-handed
