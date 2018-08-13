Things to do in Kitchener this weekend

Freedom ride to end MS

Money raised from the motorcycle ride Saturday's Freedom Ride to end Multiple Sclerosis goes toward programs, equipment and research to find ways to make life easier for those dealing with the disease. For every $50 raised, a ticket can be earned for a draw that has a grand prize of $1,000. The event takes place at Bingemans.

Kidspark at Victoria Park

Kidspark is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Sunday at Victoria Park with a number of events on this year's bill. Included in this year's festivities are storytimes from authors, music with Erick Traplin, face painting, and the Try-Athlete Zone, among other things.

Also at Victoria Park on Sunday is the Kitchener Musical Society Band's concert, at 2 p.m.

I love the '90s- Live on the grand

The inaugural edition of the I Love the '90s Tour is coming to Bingemans in Kitchener on Sunday, Aug 19. The event, featuring iconic '90s artists Montell Jordan, Salt N Pepa and Vanilla Ice, will take place at the On The Grand entertainment centre and is sure to create some nostalgia from a memorable musical decade.

Artist at work: Lego sculpture