Boots needs a home

This handsome orange tabby goes by the name of Boots. He is a pretty big fan of eating and napping but he also loves the occasional scratch on the head.

Ideally, Boots would have a home where he can wander freely, sleep in one of his many beds and enjoy his meals through interactive puzzle feeders. Eating is one of his favourite pastimes, but puzzle feeders can make it more engaging for him while also keeping him healthy.

If you're looking for a somewhat independent but sweet cat, come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today to meet Boots.