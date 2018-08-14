MLB scout, Ontario Nationals' Jeremy Jayaweera breathes baseball

It's safe to say the baseball love runs deep in the family.

Jayaweera's baseball roots go back to when he was five years old, as his father installed a makeshift pitching mound in the basement, which featured an incline ramp and net. It's where he and his brother practiced their skills.

A shortstop and third baseman himself, before transitioning to pitching in Grade 11, Jayaweera earned a scholarship to play at Sauk Valley College before finishing up his undergraduate degree in accounting at Ashford University in Iowa.

When he returned to Canada in 2013, he coached Kitchener Minor Baseball for three years before approaching Ontario Nationals' president Shawn Gillespie, his mentor from earlier in his career, who helped him earn his scholarship.

Gillespie allowed Jayaweera to join his coaching staff and continue to take a bigger role on the team, which has blossomed into his current role as VP and director of baseball operations.

His role with the Nationals includes recruiting, coaching and developing players as well as going on trips with the team. He now resides in Waterloo and coaches the under-16 team.

He hopes to one day take over the role of president of the Nationals.

"I know (Shawn) doesn't want to do this for the rest of his life. My plan is to, hopefully, one day, run the Nationals. (I've) basically been kind of learning from Shawn how to run the business; he's been helping me a lot along the way."

Jayaweera also received an honourable mention on the Canadian Baseball Network's most influential people list in Canadian baseball in 2017. The list included the likes of Joey Votto, Alex Anthopoulos and Larry Walker — not bad company at all.

Hall of Fame writer Bob Elliott has a big hand in creating the list, and Jayaweera is thankful for the recognition.

"To even be in a sentence, on the same page, as those guys is an honour," said Jayaweera of the list, which was released in February. "I was so happy, I've been working really hard, I continue to work hard, and to see someone (recognizing) you like that and put you on a list like that with guys that have done this and that in Canadian baseball is amazing, and I hope to be on that list for years to come."