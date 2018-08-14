MLB scout, Ontario Nationals' Jeremy Jayaweera breathes baseball

Jeremy Jayaweera lives, eats, and breathes the game of baseball.
And from being a scout for a Major League Baseball team to being heavily invested in the Ontario Nationals Baseball Club, Jayaweera leads a busy but fulfilling life. The 28-year-old, who became an associate scout for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, looks for up-and-coming talent for the squad in Ontario and Quebec.
"Getting paid to watch baseball, how can you go wrong?" he chuckled.
He hopes to make it a part-time job this year as well.
"To be a part-time scout in Ontario is huge, and so basically to be a part-time scout for an MLB club (in) Ontario is rare," he added.
The father of two, who is also a newlywed, works as an accounting manager at Ignite Restaurant Group by day and spends a lot of his evenings at the ballpark, whether assuming his role with the Nationals or scouting up-and-coming talent for the Angels.
"I've got about 40,000 hats," Jayaweera said.
The Nationals are an elite baseball organization that have several divisions and participate in the Canadian Premier Baseball League, focusing on player development and prepping players for futures in the game.
However, he says he wouldn't be able to do what he does without the support of his wife, Amanda, as well his parents Kumar and Joyce, and younger brother, George.
Jayaweera's four-year-old daughter, Mackenna, fully understands her father's love for the game and constantly asks, "You got baseball tomorrow?" His one-year-old son, Maddux, is named after Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux.
It's safe to say the baseball love runs deep in the family.
Jayaweera's baseball roots go back to when he was five years old, as his father installed a makeshift pitching mound in the basement, which featured an incline ramp and net. It's where he and his brother practiced their skills.
A shortstop and third baseman himself, before transitioning to pitching in Grade 11, Jayaweera earned a scholarship to play at Sauk Valley College before finishing up his undergraduate degree in accounting at Ashford University in Iowa.
When he returned to Canada in 2013, he coached Kitchener Minor Baseball for three years before approaching Ontario Nationals' president Shawn Gillespie, his mentor from earlier in his career, who helped him earn his scholarship.
Gillespie allowed Jayaweera to join his coaching staff and continue to take a bigger role on the team, which has blossomed into his current role as VP and director of baseball operations.
His role with the Nationals includes recruiting, coaching and developing players as well as going on trips with the team. He now resides in Waterloo and coaches the under-16 team.
He hopes to one day take over the role of president of the Nationals.
"I know (Shawn) doesn't want to do this for the rest of his life. My plan is to, hopefully, one day, run the Nationals. (I've) basically been kind of learning from Shawn how to run the business; he's been helping me a lot along the way."
Jayaweera also received an honourable mention on the Canadian Baseball Network's most influential people list in Canadian baseball in 2017. The list included the likes of Joey Votto, Alex Anthopoulos and Larry Walker — not bad company at all.
Hall of Fame writer Bob Elliott has a big hand in creating the list, and Jayaweera is thankful for the recognition.
"To even be in a sentence, on the same page, as those guys is an honour," said Jayaweera of the list, which was released in February. "I was so happy, I've been working really hard, I continue to work hard, and to see someone (recognizing) you like that and put you on a list like that with guys that have done this and that in Canadian baseball is amazing, and I hope to be on that list for years to come."
