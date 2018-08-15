'You'll never have a bigger laugh this summer': 'Out of Order' opening at St.Jacobs Country Playhouse

The comedy farce, Out of Order, a Drayton Entertainment production, will open in St. Jacobs this week, and is sure to provide endless laughs for those in attendance.

"You'll never have a bigger laugh this summer," said Darren Keay, one of the show's lead actors.

Keay plays the role of Richard Willey, a British Government Minister who is supposed to be spending an all-nighter at the House of Commons, but instead spends a night with a secretary of the opposition party. Things get awry when a dead body is found in their hotel room.

"You're going to get your money worth for your tickets in terms of dollar per laugh for this show, no question"- Darren Keay.

"It's a classic farce in that what we see is regular people suddenly thrust into extreme circumstances and do their very best to get out if it, all the while dealing with slamming doors, and with this particular production, a broken window that keeps slamming down unexpectedly when people don't want it to," added Keay.

What role will Richard Willey's wife, played by Glynis Ranney, have in the play?

Keay says you'll have to see the show to find out.

The recommended age for viewers is 13 and up while the show is a scheduled two hours and 20 minutes with an intermission.

Out of Order staged productions at the King's Wharf Theatre in Penetenaguishene and Huron Country Playhouse II in Grand Bend earlier in the summer.

The Olivier award-winning comedy is one of many acting ventures with Drayton Entertainment for Keay, who has been acting for about 30 years. Keay is originally from Nova Scotia but now resides in the Niagara Region.