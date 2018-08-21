Manulife softball tournament in Waterloo raises over $25,000 for Food4Kids

Several Manulife employees spent their Friday not in the office, but on the diamond, and for a charitable cause.

After raising over $25,000 for Food4Kids Waterloo Wellington, 16 softball teams, mostly comprised of Manulife employees, took to the field for a day-long tournament on Friday, Aug. 17 at RIM Park.

Head of individual insurance at Manulife, Alex Lucas, was immensely proud of the company's employees for their fundraising efforts as well as organization running the 28th edition of the event. The money donated to Food4 Kids included some funds through their fundraising match program.

"This year's tournament was great. We had close to 200 Manulife players and volunteers making for a great day of baseball all in support of Waterloo Wellington Food 4 Kids," said Jessica McMillan, global program manager at Manulife as well as part of the volunteer team who organized the event.

"I'm so proud to be able to volunteer my time at Manulife to make this tournament happen and help a local grassroots charity each year. I've been playing for four years, and this was my third year planning. Thank you everyone who supported me and this great cause."

Lucas added that the tournament has raised over $100,000 over the past three years.

"Manulife is a big part of the local community. We have a long history of supporting the community and local charities," said Lucas. "This one's a pretty cool one, it's actually a grassroots (program), run completely by employee volunteers.

"There's a group of volunteers that put hours into organizing, and selecting a local smaller charity, that maybe doesn't have the profile of some of the big name ones, but the employees think is a good cause."

Piller's donated lunch to the event, which took place on the six baseball diamonds at RIM Park, where some competitive ball was played along with some laughs being had.

"It was a great day, the team's had a lot of fun, I know they were all proud of the amount they raised, it's also satisfying for them as individuals because they organized and put all the effort in themselves," Lucas said.