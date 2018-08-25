Kitchener teacher receives provincial award for 'Forest School' environmental initiative

Kim Johnstone has been recognized on the provincial level for her role in the initiation of the Forest School program at Bridgeport Public School, which has helped teach young children the importance of the environment.

The kindergarten teacher was announced as the recipient of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Environmental Education award on Aug. 14 for her and her school's effort in promoting the importance of the environment to young children.

Johnstone and eight other teachers at Bridgeport continued the Forest School initiative, which was started by retired teacher Anita Smith the year before. Johnstone stressed the team effort aspect of the project and mentioned everyone involved was deserving of the award.

"It benefits children, especially those that struggle in a regular classroom setting," said Johnstone, who has taught at Bridgeport for five years. "We really see the benefits of their well-being, their energy level and their ability to focus when they're back at school, and it doesn't just last that day, it lasts multiple days."

Forest School, which was practised by four classes at Bridgeport, includes a 90-minute outdoor session where kids can explore season changes, and "interact with the environment in respectful ways." The session takes place in the woods near Bechtel Park behind the school, and is year-round in "all kinds of weather."

"When we visit the forest, we call it Our Forest. We really want the students to make that connection to their environment," said Johnstone, an avid outdoorswoman herself. "Because we know if they don't have a connection to their environment, they're not going to work hard to protect it."

The program has proven to excite the children as well as help them gain respect and care for their environment.

"I know I feel connected to the environment. I feel at peace when I'm in the outdoors," said Johnstone, a mother of three adult children. "I've seen the benefit in my own life and my own families, and certainly being able to transfer that to school has been so beneficial to the point where another teacher and I have said we will never teach at another school that doesn't have a forest now, because we've seen the incredible benefits of it."

Johnstone said that the parents of the children have also been excited about the children's adventures, wishing they had the same opportunity in school.

But for now, they'll have to live vicariously through their expert children, who Johnstone says can be "experts" and be "leaders for their own family."