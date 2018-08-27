'Improv incubator' expanding in Kitchener's creative hub

The Making-Box was established in 2013 by a group of friends who wanted to try comedy for the first time, but didn’t have a venue to call its own. In 2015, after securing a temporary pop-up location, the venue continuously sold out bi-weekly, live comedy shows. The group then began teaching improv classes as a way to expand offerings and grow the business and raised $24,000 in a Kickstarter campaign.

Last September, The Making-Box launched Guelph’s first storefront comedy theatre and education centre, selling out every live comedy show and level one improv class since opening.

“The Making-Box is an experiment gone horribly right,” says Jay Reid, co-founder and artistic director. “Through The Making-Box, we’ve empowered thousands of people to try comedy for their very first time and grow a strong community through comedy.”

They piloted a first round of classes in Kitchener, which sold out, and the first local student showcase at the K-W Little Theatre in July was a big success, Kellett said.

And it will offer its first full semester in Kitchener out of the 44 Gaukel Street, Kitchener’s newly minted arts “creative industry hub” in downtown Kitchener.

The eight-week improv incubator program begins Sept. 11 with spots available in levels one, two and four. The cost is $235.

Level one is for those new to improv or for those wishing to brush up on the basics.

“Anyone that’s sitting in the fence — I would encourage them to try it, even if it means coming to a drop-in class in Guelph first and testing the water,” said Kellett, who said spots are filling up.

“Our level four is an intro to long-form improv, which is definitely a high calibre improv class. It's for those who have been studying for a couple years and perhaps acting for a while, and looking to stretch their performance skills.”

The Making-Box also facilitates drop-in sessions, improv retreats and corporate training. Registration is now open online at www.themakingbox.ca.