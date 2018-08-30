One more stop remaining on Chris Cloutier's lacrosse journey

The lacrosse "passport" of local standout Chris Cloutier is all but full.

One page has been left to be stamped by a National Lacrosse League franchise next month though, when his name is inevitably called at its draft on Sept. 25 in Philadelphia.

Stops along the way have included the Jr. A Kitchener-Waterloo Braves, North Carolina Tar Heels of the NCAA and, most recently, the Cobourg Kodiaks of Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) and the Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse (MLL) this summer.

"I haven't really been home for about four years because one summer I went to B.C. to play junior … and another summer I was in Canada but playing for Six Nations," said Cloutier shortly after joining the Outlaws.

Just as he was beginning to make his impact felt in the MLL as much as the other leagues he's played in, the 22 year-old Cloutier reflected that all the recent and past travel is "not something that I look forward to doing, but I just have to go where I have to so I can play at the next level."

That conviction was put to the ultimate test over the last few months as Cloutier continued to work as a full-time millwright in Cambridge Monday to Thursday, hold daily gym sessions, and endure three-and-a-half hour flights most Fridays to Denver for Saturday night games. After a return trip early Sunday morning, he would meet-up to play with the Kodiaks around the GTA.

And then the knee injury happened.

"I felt it pop and knew something was up right away," said Cloutier about the Outlaws' home game against Dallas in late July where he suffered a torn MCL. With the opposing goalie coming-out to intercept a pass in front of Cloutier, the goaltender came down with the ball, tripped and rolled into the side of the attackman's knee.

"That sort of stuff is going to happen in this sport," said Cloutier matter-of-factly, adding, "I was just praying that it wasn't my ACL … otherwise that could have put me out for the entire box season as well."

While Denver would finish the campaign in third place with a 9-6 record, they would go on a memorable playoff run without Cloutier to the MLL title game against Dallas on Aug. 18 - a team which they had yet to beat in 2018.