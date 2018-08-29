Five-year survivor of multiple myeloma, Juliette Royer, marching to raise awareness of incurable cancer

"Big cancers, everyone knows about them - breast cancer, prostate cancer - but myeloma is a very little known disease," she said. "I didn't know about it, my family and friends had no idea what it was, so it was all a learning curve for us.

"I realize a lot of people don't know about it, I wanted to raise awareness that this does exist, and we should try and raise money to get a cure for it."

Royer continues to go through chemotherapy and will have to for the rest of her life. She also undergoes maintenance therapy and has had a stem cell transplant.

Since her diagnosis, she hasn't been able to work either.

"I consider myself on forced retirement, because it wasn't on my terms, it was on the terms of this cancer," she said.

The 51-year-old will also take part in the Multiple Myeloma March, which takes place at Victoria Park Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. The financial goal for Kitchener-Waterloo this year is $40,000.

"When I participated in the walk last year, I realized that there was a need for (a group), because a lot of people came out, so that's when we decided maybe something should be done in here in this area," Royer said.

K-W is one of 23 communities across Canada participating in the 5 km walk/run.

"The Multiple Myeloma March is critical for raising funds for clinical research that give myeloma patients access to new treatments that have been proven to make a difference in patient outcomes," says Dr. Suzanne Trudel, Clinician and Research Scientist, Department of Medical Oncology and Hematology, Princess Margaret Hospital via press release.

The national march will be the 10th and looks to raise $550,000 in total.

In 10 years of the event, Myeloma Canada, a non-profit organization, has raised over $3 million for the cause.