City of Kitchener seeks volunteers for citizen advisory committees and boards

Are you passionate about your community and interested in contributing positively to Kitchener’s civic life? The City of Kitchener is seeking volunteers to fill various positions on its citizen advisory committees and boards. Volunteers can meet new people, learn more about how municipal government works, and contribute their skills and expertise to play an important role in shaping Kitchener’s future.

“Volunteering makes a significant difference in our communities,” said Christine Tarling, director of legislated services. “In joining the citizen advisory committee, volunteers are able to bring forward their unique skills, backgrounds and experiences to contribute to their community in a concrete and meaningful way.”

Time commitment for representatives serving on a committee or board includes attending monthly meetings. During this time, representatives are able to contribute to issues and subjects that complement their training, skill set, background, and interests.

Interested parties must either live or work in Kitchener. Additional qualifications may also apply.