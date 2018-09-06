15th anniversary of Mela to be celebrated in Kitchener on Sunday

For the 15th year, Kitchener's Mela event will open up the fall season in Kitchener.

The India Canada Assocation of Waterloo Region (ICA) runs the annual celebration, which runs on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kitchener City Hall.

Mela, which can be described as a fair or gathering, will have several performances and food throughout the day highlighting East Indian culture to the region.

"It becomes a very fruitful meeting place, whether you're looking for new businesses, whether you're looking to connect with your own ethnic group, or whether you're looking to connect with people who are renting, it's a wide variety of things you'll find at Mela," said ICA spokesperson Sheela Spohn.

"It becomes a very fruitful meeting place"- ICA spokesperson Sheela Spohn

Admission to the event is free. Performers of all ages will highlight the Indian Culture and feature things like classical to fusion dances as well as instrumental performances.

"The whole environment and the energy of the Mela is people coming together," Spohn explained. "It's a dynamic place in the sense that, number one it's a Sunday, so families come out. We've had three different generations of families come and visit Mela, we have students who are enrolled in the three universities in Waterloo and Guelph come out."

Several different options for food will be available for purchase for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Dosa, a popular South Indian dish, will be served and there will also be a food truck present at the event for the first time. There will be four food vendors.

Spohn added that providing people a "window" of Indian culture for those who can't visit the country is a motivation for Mela, and at the beginning, provided a meeting place for South Asians when the demographic had a lower population in the area.

In addition, memento books will be handed out which highlight memories from the 15 years of Mela.

"It encapsulates what Mela has been about over the last 15 years, how it came to be, how it got to grow, who was involved, and comments from those who have been participants in Mela, either as a performer, musician, or vendor," Spohn said.