Waterloo swimmer captures four medals at Canada Senior Games years after stroke

After Scott Fraser suffered a stroke in 2010, his wife, Anne Marie barred him from entering the pool.

Fraser, 59 at the time, had just returned from his second senior Canada Games, where he collected five medals, when he suffered the stroke. He spent a week in hospital as a result.

After five-plus years, despite being “terrified,” Anne Marie reluctantly let her husband resume swimming, this time only in 50-metre races.

Fraser returned to the Canada Games, which runs every two years in different corners of Canada, in 2016 in Brampton. The event is for athletes ages 55 and up.

“When I turned 50, my wife said you’ve got to get out and get some exercise" — Scott Fraser

And in his second games back on August 21-24, despite still suffering “lingering effects” from the stroke, the Waterloo resident added four more medals to his collection. He now has 16 medals in senior games play representing Ontario.

Despite her concerns, Anne Marie is still Fraser’s biggest fan.

“She says she’s my cheerleader,” Fraser said. “She always threatens to come out on the deck with pom poms, she’s been very supportive in all I’ve done.”

Scott and Anne Marie’s combined families consist of nine children and 14 grandkids.

The 67-year-old earned a gold medal in breaststroke while winning silver in the relay, freestyle, and butterfly at the games, which were held in Saint John, N.B.

“It’s a national stage, it’s kind of the payoff for early mornings, and you develop a camaraderie with the people not only from Ontario, but you get reacquainted with people from previous years from the Yukon and Northwest Territories, they even come from there,” said Fraser, who attended Grand River and Waterloo Collegiate before graduating from Eastwood during his high school days.