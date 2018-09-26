Arabesque Family Restaurant in Kitchener offers several options in Middle Eastern cuisine

From charcoal grilled meat to freshly-made pizza and pitas, Arabesque Family Restaurant in Kitchener is a hot spot for Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine in the region.

Arabesque offers several vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, which include meat that is 100 per cent halal.

The cafe offers several appetizers including fried cheese, baba ghanoush, and several tasty dips including muhammarah dip, mutabal dip, and labaneh dip, as well as vegan dips. Also offered are tabouli salad and fattoush salad, among others.

On the entree side of things, there are several plates including a shawarma plate, falafel plate, and shish kebab plate.