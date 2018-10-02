What's going on here: construction on King Street near Highway 8 overpass expected to be completed by end of month

Construction on King Street in Kitchener near the Highway 8 overpass is expected to be completed by the end of October, according to the Region of Waterloo.

The reconstruction, which re-began near the end of August, has closed the south side of King Street adjacent to Rockway Gardens, prompting both sides of traffic to use the north side. The road affected stretches from near the Ottawa Street intersection to Montgomery Street/Dixon Road.

Phil Bauer, director of design construction and roadways at the region, says the original project began in April 2017, but was halted for the winter and re-began at the end of August.

He says the project should be completed by the end of October and both sides of King Street will re-open, and the temporary bus stops will not be needed anymore.