Meals on Wheels volunteers invite others to 'deliver the good'

This week (October 1-5), Meals on Wheels volunteers at Community Support Connections – Meals on Wheels and More (CSC) are inviting friends, family and community members to “deliver the good” and join them on one of their regular delivery routes to see what it’s all about.

“This is a great opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how a hot meal, a smile, and a safety check make a world of difference in the lives of our neighbours,” said Will Pace, CSC’s executive director. “We hope the event raises awareness about how easy and rewarding volunteering can be. We have a real need for a new generation of volunteers to keep up with increasing demand for services as our population ages.”

Meals on Wheels volunteer, Elaine McNaughton, is excited to participate in the event. She saw the value of the program first hand as both of her parents were able to stay in their own homes for many years. Now she’s giving back to those who need a helping hand.

“As a family of seven siblings, we were so happy to know that they had a nutritious, hot meal daily. I am returning the same favour that was given to my parents by volunteering,” said McNaughton.

The week-long event comes just in time for Community Support Month, a province-wide initiative held every October that celebrates more than 25 community support services provided by hundreds of charities and not-for-profit agencies across the province. CSC is one of these who helps seniors and adults with disabilities live at home independently.

“Meals on Wheels not only reduces the burden on clients’ caregivers, but it also takes pressure off of our health system by keeping people healthy in their own homes and out of hospital beds,” said Pace. “We currently have open Meals on Wheels routes every week, where people can step up to ensure our neighbours have access to the nutrition they need to remain healthy and independent.”

The first week of Community Support Month is dedicated to the Meals on Wheels program, through which CSC delivers more than 85,000 hot and frozen meals annually in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, and North Dumfries.

CSC is engaging with the community through their social media channels leading up to and throughout the week and encourages followers to join in the conversation using the hashtag #DelivertheGood.

Anyone interested in shadowing a Meals on Wheels volunteer can call CSC’s office at 519-772-8787 to schedule a route ahead of time. Meals on Wheels can be delivered by individuals or groups - local businesses like Ted Scharf’s team at Royal LePage Wolle Realty and MTE participate in Adopt-A-Route where their staff take turns delivering meals each week.

Those interested in volunteering individually, or as a group on an ongoing basis can call or apply online at https://communitysupportconnections.org/volunteer/apply/.