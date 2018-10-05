Manish Patel's dream of opening restaurant came to fruition with Grand Trunk Saloon

As a big-time “foodie” growing up, co-owner of the Grand Trunk Saloon Manish Patel has always had a dream of entering the restaurant business.
“My mom’s a great cook, and always loved making food,” said Patel, who resides in Waterloo. “For years, all my friends and family were like ‘you need to open a restaurant’ and I was like, I can’t really quit my full-time job with benefits and pay to go chasing that dream, it’s almost impossible to do.”
Though, Patel couldn’t resist the urge as the food truck craze started years ago, prompting his opening of the Fo’Cheezy Food Truck in 2013.
“When the food truck phenomenon hit, I thought here’s my chance to dip my toes in the water a little bit, and see what I can get done,” said Patel.
Patel, his two kids, and father ran Fo’Cheezy, which specializes in grilled cheeses like the ‘Fo ‘SpinDip, the Fo’ Double and the ‘FoBacon, on the weekends and evenings as interest grew.
Patel was specifically happy with the flexibility of the food truck business as well as the lower startup costs in comparison to a restaurant.
“With the food truck it was a matter of appealing to everyone of all ages, everyone loves grilled cheese,” said Patel.
“Through the food truck, I got to meet a lot more people involved in the food industry in the Waterloo Region, and I was able to network a little more. And that’s where I met my partner Darryl Haus.”
Haus, who is deeply rooted in the restaurant community, eventually partnered with Patel to open the Grand Trunk Saloon, a downtown Kitchener hot spot which features “southern soul” food and specialized cocktails and live music
The name was inspired by the Grand Trunk Railroad as well as the Ion that is coming to Kitchener-Waterloo.
“His (Darryl's) idea was that the region needed a really good cocktail menu, somewhere you could get cocktails out of the ordinary. I really feel like we kind of upped the cocktail game in the area,” said Patel.
The Saloon is approaching its three-year anniversary in January, and Patel is very happy so far with the results.
In addition to his other endeavours, Patel also works with investigation services at Paladin Security, where he spends time in London, Kitchener, and Toronto.
“It’s tough, I’ve got two teenage kids that are quite involved in sports and other activities, so it’s a bit of a juggling act, but I have a family that’s very supportive, and my girlfriend’s very supportive as well, sometimes it feels like there aren’t enough hours in a day, but you get it done,” he said.
Patel continues to hone in his passion for food in his (rare) spare time, owning a charcoal smoker, an electric smoker, a charcoal and gas barbecue as well as several other specialized food appliances.
Back in 1999, Patel was also a partner in Kozo Sushi, and they were the first to get sushi into Sobeys and Vincenzo's. Patel and his partner further opened K-W Korean & Japanese Grocery which was located on the corner of Glasgow Street and Belmont Avenue.
In addition to cooking as a prime hobby, Patel is also an accomplished photographer, and many of his photos decorate the walls at the Grand Trunk Saloon.
An enthusiast of wildlife and nature photos, his photos have also been displayed at the Homer Watson House and Art Gallery.
