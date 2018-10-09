Kitchener-Waterloo Pet of the Week: Birch

Birch is a sweet, two-year-old, little lady who has been with the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society for a whole month now.

When she arrived at the shelter as a stray she had some medical concerns that took some time to treat, but has since been cleared and is more than ready to find her fur-ever home.

When Birch turned up here she was missing quite a bit of her hair and it was determined that she was likely suffering from an allergic reaction to fleas. She was treated for fleas and other parasites and is now thrilled to be looking for a home that she can lay back and relax in.

To find out more about Birch or other pets up for adoption, come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society, 250 Riverbend Dr. or visit kwhumane.com.