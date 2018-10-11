Frank Stronach sues daughter over family fortune

TORONTO — A lawsuit by business magnate Frank Stronach seeking $520 million in compensation and damages against his daughter, two grandchildren and others has laid bare a two-year old dispute about control and direction of the family firm.

Stronach, who created Magna International and built it into a global autoparts giant, alleges in the lawsuit filed in Ontario Superior Court that his daughter Belinda Stronach and former business associate Alon Ossip mismanaged the family's assets and conspired to take control of them.

"At the heart of this proceeding lies a series of unlawful actions undertaken by Belinda, together with Alon and others associated with them, to appropriate Stronach family assets for their own personal benefit," reads the lawsuit.

The dispute focuses on control of The Stronach Group, the centre of a number of businesses focused on thoroughbred horse racing and gaming that Frank had expanded to farming and golf course development.

The suit, which has yet to be challenged in court, paints a picture of a trusting father who gave up control of family trusts in 2013 to serve in the National Parliament of his native Austria, with the understanding that he was still in de facto control and could retake his position when wanted.

The lawsuit says that in November 2016 Belinda and Alon looked to cut off funding for Frank's projects including the farming business, and took the position that he had no authority to act of behalf of any Stronach Group businesses nor have access to corporate funds.

It alleges that "corporate documents were falsified as part of a scheme...to limit or eliminate Frank's role in running the Stronach family business," and that there has been a complete break-down in the relationship between Belinda and family members because of the repeated breaches of trust.

Belinda Stronach has denied the allegations.

"Family relationships within a business can be challenging," she said in a statement Wednesday night.

"My children and I love my father. However, his allegations are untrue and we will be responding formally to the statement of claim in the normal course of the court process."