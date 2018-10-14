Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Corporate outlook

The Bank of Canada releases its latest business outlook survey and senior loan officer survey on Monday. The business outlook survey will be scrutinized ahead of the central bank's next interest rate decision set for Oct. 24.

Big business meetup

Fortune Global Forum 2018 kicks off in Toronto on Monday. The three-day annual meeting of the CEOs of the world's biggest corporations will feature a range of current and former Canadian politicians as well as executives from RBC, Sidewalk Labs, Ebay, Encana and CPPIB.

Dazed and confused

Canada will awaken in an altered state on Wednesday as the legalization of recreational cannabis comes into effect. Aphria Inc. CEO Vic Neufeld told analysts on Friday that widespread supply chain problems will likely result in "sold out" signs at retail shops and online portals across the country.

CP earnings

CP Rail will report third-quarter earnings on Thursday. The railway is betting on increased crude-by-rail shipments as energy companies look to for alternatives to ship oil with pipelines running at capacity.

Inflation