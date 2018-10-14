US lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say

"I'm glad it's there. But it looks like just a taco stand, without any tacos" said Arellanes, whose great-great-grandparents served as trail guides for the Union

The site marks where Union soldiers beat back the advancing Confederate Army, ending the battle for the West during the Civil War. Hispanic soldiers played a key role in that fight.

Arellanes wants state lawmakers to dedicate around $5 million to revamp the site. The Pecos National Historical Park officials give tours of the battlefield but reservations often have to be made years in advance.

Arellanes also thinks New Mexico should preserve the birthplace of United Farm Worker co-founder Dolores Huerta, who was born in northern mining town Dawson. The ghost town is surrounded by a gated fence and is not open to the public.

Besides money, advocates sometimes have to fight local historical commissions that decide whether markers are erected, according to John Moran Gonzalez, director of the Center for Mexican American Studies at the University of Texas. That's why advocates in recent months have struggled to erect a monument commemorating the 1918 Porvenir Massacre — the killing of 15 unarmed Mexican-Americans in a border village by Texas Rangers.

"A lot of these historical county commissions are all white with older members," Gonzalez said. "Remembering these important moments can be embarrassing to them."

Still, some advocates say progress is coming.

In Austin, Texas, for example, a group of volunteers operates the Austin Tejano Trail aimed at giving visitors guided tours of important churches, homes and plazas linked to the city's Mexican-American history.

Earlier this year, a Houston building where Mexican-American civil rights leaders planned President John Kennedy's historic visit the night before his assassination has been designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation after years of pressure. The LULAC Council 60 clubhouse historical site also received a piece of a $450,000 grant to help with damage caused by Hurricane Harvey last year.

Sandoval said these are encouraging developments as activists try to work on commemorating Chavez in his birthplace of Yuma, Arizona, along the U.S.-Mexico border. He said Yuma's powerful agricultural business interests resist most efforts to honour the late farm worker union leader.

"But the Latino population is growing down here," Sandoval said. "They are going to be a powerful voice soon, too."

Associated Press writer Russell Contreras is a member of the AP's race and ethnicity team. Follow Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras.

By Russell Contreras, The Associated Press