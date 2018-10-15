K-W Pet of the Week: Tula the Cat

Community 11:18 AM Kitchener Post

Halloween is around the corner, but don’t be superstitious. Black cats are known to steal hearts, not souls.

This is not a trick, but it will sure be treat adding Tula to your family.

Tula is an eight-year-old cat with a sixth toe that adds extra charm to her unique personality.

Tula came to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society with health concerns but was treated and loved back to health. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bring sweet Tula home for a super happy Halloween.

Come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today to meet this little love bug. To see other pets available for adoption, visit kwhumane.com.


