Conestoga College students participate in 'Creative Day for Social Good,' aim at marketing for non-profit organizations

Conestoga College media and design students are spending their entire Thursday creating marketing items for non-profit organizations as a part of the "Creative Day for Social Good."

The initiative, which was coined "Create-athon" in the past, helps to provide free design and marketing work to non-profit organizations across Canada.

Erin Martin, co-founder and principle designer at Him & Her, who hosted the event, was very excited about the impact the event has on both the volunteer students from Conestoga as well as the not-for-profit organizations it assists.

“It means the world for us to be able to host it here, and we’re happy to be part of it," said Martin.

“My team is made up of Conestoga College students, primarily. I come from Conestoga College, and the event is heavily driven by the students participating in the event, so it made a lot of sense to me. Even way back when I was in school, I participated in Create-athon."

The event also has a local spin in terms of who it assists with non-profit organizations, with Lutherwood, Uptown BIA and Food for Life being a few.

Anna Moriarty, a third-year graphic design student at Conestoga College, is participating in the event for a second time.

“My motivation would be that it’s really fun to see what we can create in just 24 hours and get a whole bunch of creative people in one room to brainstorm, and knowing it gets to help a charity in the end is really fun.”

Moriarty, with her group, is creating a web portal for Food for Life’s donation page, as well as items such as postcards and brochures. The presentations for the 21 projects will be held Friday morning.