Canada not sending anyone to Saudi summit

OTTAWA — Canada will not be sending anyone to a major investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week at a time when Riyadh is the target of global outrage - but sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around.

A senior government source says cabinet ministers, federal officials and embassy staff will skip next week's Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, which is also called "Davos in the Desert."

Last year, then-natural resources minister Jim Carr attended the inaugural edition of the summit.

Saudi Arabia faces intense global pressure following the disappearance and apparent death of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen and U.S. resident who has written critically of the Saudi regime.