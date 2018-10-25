Heads up! Don’t let cold weather hazards ruin your car

With colder, rainier days fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start thinking about protecting your car. There are various hazards that can affect the appearance of your vehicle throughout the autumn and winter periods. This is why the car detailing experts at Wash Me Now have put together a list of things you can do to maintain a presentable look for your car and to protect it from the upcoming cold weather.

Full car wash: Depending on the weather conditions, you should wash your car in the winter every two weeks or so. Luckily, it’s very easy to get a full car wash today, or to even get a service like Wash Me Now come to your place of convenience and do the cleaning right then and there.

Car detailing: Washing your car isn’t nearly enough to protect it from water stains and other hazards lurking in the cold weather. Snow, salt stains and heavy rainfall can all do a number on your vehicle, which is why it’s so important to have someone do the proper detailing on your car. For this, you have two options:

1. Waxing – A good way to make sure your vehicle is safe from various weather hazards is waxing. It is highly recommended that it be done four times a year to protect the vehicle’s finish. The whole point of waxing is to add an additional layer to your car’s exterior so that the wax coating can suffer the damage that would otherwise go straight to the paint.

2. Ceramic coating – Some car detailers specialize in protective ceramic coating that is perfect for your car’s exterior. This type of protection will give your car that extra shine boost while also keeping the paint job safe from hazards, and it can last for as long as three years. Specialized car detailers such as Wash Me Now stress the importance of ceramic coating if you want your car to look good and stay protected from the sun’s ultraviolet rays and all types of chemical and non-chemical stains.

Interior cleaning: It is a well-known saying that beauty comes from the inside, and that is true for your car as well. Autumn and winter hazards such as dirt, mud and salt can affect the appearance of your car significantly, which is why it’s so important to keep the interior well-maintained.

Don’t forget the wheels: There’s no point in having a squeaky-clean car if your wheels and tires are dirty. Make sure you get in between the rims and get all that dirt out.

Protecting hinges and locks: Maintaining the small nooks and crannies on your car may not seem significant, but these tiny details do make a difference. Make sure you lubricate the locks and hinges to prevent inconvenience when the temperature hits below 0 C.

Making more frequent stops to the car wash can solve the problem, though the idea alone seems like a strain. But what if we told you that there’s a better way to protect your car from those nasty water and salt stains? Wash Me Now offers complete vehicle washing services brought right to your doorstep. Yes, you can be sipping on your afternoon tea or going about your regular business while a professional car detailing service scrub-a-dubs your car to perfection.

Wash Me Now is located at 435 Bowes Road, Unit 2, in Vaughan, Ontario, L4K 1J5. Call them at 647-607-5199.